Kareena-Karisma Party With Karan

The Kapoor sisters enjoyed a midweek night out with their besties at Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai.
Karisma chose to wear black for the evening while Kareena -- in a refreshing no make-up look -- wore a white tee and black pants.
They were joined by Natasha Poonawala, who twinned her eyewear with Karan Johar's.
Come rain, shine or dismal flops, Karisma, Natasha and Kareena don't need a reason to party.
The sisters pose outside Manish Malhotra's home to let the paps do their thing.
The gorgeous star sisters, on video:
Karisma adds a touch of green to her otherwise all-black look.
Karan Johar, we have to say it again, has a unique sense of style.
Karisma posts a picture of the group 'just hangin''.