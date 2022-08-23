News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena-Karisma Party With Karan

Kareena-Karisma Party With Karan

By Rediff Movies
August 23, 2022 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kapoor sisters enjoyed a midweek night out with their besties at Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai.

Karisma chose to wear black for the evening while Kareena -- in a refreshing no make-up look -- wore a white tee and black pants.

They were joined by Natasha Poonawala, who twinned her eyewear with Karan Johar's.

Come rain, shine or dismal flops, Karisma, Natasha and Kareena don't need a reason to party.

 

The sisters pose outside Manish Malhotra's home to let the paps do their thing.

The gorgeous star sisters, on video:

 

 

Karisma adds a touch of green to her otherwise all-black look.

 

Karan Johar, we have to say it again, has a unique sense of style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma posts a picture of the group 'just hangin''.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
'I hope I keep innocence intact in me'
How Saif-Kareena-Taimur Spent Sunday
How Saif-Kareena-Taimur Spent Sunday
Priyanka's Day Out With Baby Malti Marie
Priyanka's Day Out With Baby Malti Marie
Tough when you play 2 matches and then sit out: Axar
Tough when you play 2 matches and then sit out: Axar
Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen, finishes second in Miami
Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen, finishes second in Miami
Sena vs Sena: SC sends petitions to Constitution bench
Sena vs Sena: SC sends petitions to Constitution bench
'Why do I have to be a perfect daughter?
'Why do I have to be a perfect daughter?

More like this

Another South Film BEATS Bollywood!

Another South Film BEATS Bollywood!

Pushpa Mania in Manhattan

Pushpa Mania in Manhattan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances