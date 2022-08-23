Kareena-Karisma Party With Karan

The Kapoor sisters enjoyed a midweek night out with their besties at Manish Malhotra's home in Mumbai.

Karisma chose to wear black for the evening while Kareena -- in a refreshing no make-up look -- wore a white tee and black pants.

They were joined by Natasha Poonawala, who twinned her eyewear with Karan Johar's.

Come rain, shine or dismal flops, Karisma, Natasha and Kareena don't need a reason to party.

The sisters pose outside Manish Malhotra's home to let the paps do their thing.

The gorgeous star sisters, on video:

Karisma adds a touch of green to her otherwise all-black look.

Karan Johar, we have to say it again, has a unique sense of style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma posts a picture of the group 'just hangin''.