Rediff.com  » Movies » What Are Mira-Shahid Celebrating?

What Are Mira-Shahid Celebrating?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 08, 2024 14:42 IST
Vaani 'little girl big dreams'... Kartik enjoys some chaat...Kamal Haasan jets off...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on July 7 with romantic posts on social media.

Shahid calls her 'My HAPPY PLACE' while Mira writes, 'You’re the one I... love, Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Up close with Sunny Leone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Not so long ago.. little girl big dreams.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan enjoys some chaat in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Just another Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan.

The Big B writes, 'This love and blessing since 1982 , every Sunday, is a debt I shall never be able to repay.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Director Shankar and the rest of the team head out to promote their upcoming film, Indian 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys her 'kind of balanced diet' in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's perfect day in the park.

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh takes her son Golla to a resort in Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal shares a picture from a flight and writes, 'Finally coming back home.. After 9 amazing concerts of the All Hearts Tour in the US. Was missing Mumbai Rains… Can’t wait.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'The wind was louder than the music last night,' says Nia Sharma.

 

* That's Mithila Palkar at the Varkala beach in Kerala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
