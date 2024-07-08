What Are Mira-Shahid Celebrating?

Vaani 'little girl big dreams'... Kartik enjoys some chaat...Kamal Haasan jets off...
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on July 7 with romantic posts on social media.
Shahid calls her 'My HAPPY PLACE' while Mira writes, 'You’re the one I... love, Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor.'
Up close with Sunny Leone.
Vaani Kapoor shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Not so long ago.. little girl big dreams.'
Kartik Aaryan enjoys some chaat in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.
Just another Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan.
The Big B writes, 'This love and blessing since 1982 , every Sunday, is a debt I shall never be able to repay.'
Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Director Shankar and the rest of the team head out to promote their upcoming film, Indian 2.
Sophie Choudry enjoys her 'kind of balanced diet' in London.
Jacqueline Fernandez's perfect day in the park.
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Bharti Singh takes her son Golla to a resort in Lonavala.
Shreya Ghoshal shares a picture from a flight and writes, 'Finally coming back home.. After 9 amazing concerts of the All Hearts Tour in the US. Was missing Mumbai Rains… Can’t wait.'
'The wind was louder than the music last night,' says Nia Sharma.
* That's Mithila Palkar at the Varkala beach in Kerala.