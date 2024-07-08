What Are Mira-Shahid Celebrating?

Vaani 'little girl big dreams'... Kartik enjoys some chaat...Kamal Haasan jets off...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on July 7 with romantic posts on social media.

Shahid calls her 'My HAPPY PLACE' while Mira writes, 'You’re the one I... love, Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Up close with Sunny Leone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor shares a throwback picture and writes, 'Not so long ago.. little girl big dreams.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan enjoys some chaat in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Just another Sunday for Amitabh Bachchan.

The Big B writes, 'This love and blessing since 1982 , every Sunday, is a debt I shall never be able to repay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Director Shankar and the rest of the team head out to promote their upcoming film, Indian 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys her 'kind of balanced diet' in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's perfect day in the park.

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh takes her son Golla to a resort in Lonavala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal shares a picture from a flight and writes, 'Finally coming back home.. After 9 amazing concerts of the All Hearts Tour in the US. Was missing Mumbai Rains… Can’t wait.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'The wind was louder than the music last night,' says Nia Sharma.

* That's Mithila Palkar at the Varkala beach in Kerala.