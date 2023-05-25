Does Shahid Get Paid 40 Crore?

"I personally like gritty action. If the action has no emotion, mazaa nahin aata," Shahid Kapoor says at the trailer launch of his new film, Bloody Daddy.

This one, he says, has plenty of action with Director Ali Abbas Zafar's special 'tadka' thrown in.

Also starring Diana Penty and Sanjay Kapoor, the film will arrive on the OTT platform on June 9.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us all the news.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Just why is Bloody Daddy named so?

Shahid tries to explain in this video.

Just a director get a good night's sleep on the weekend following his big Friday release on OTT, since he does not have to worry about box office numbers?

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, grins and answers, "When films flop, people question the director. But the film isn't a flop. The question is: Has the film been released on the right platform? COVID has changed everything."

The Q&A takes an interesting turn when a journalist claims that Shahid charges a fee of Rs 40 crore.

When Shahid quips, "Arrey, de do mujhe, yaar,", Ali says, "Kam bola aapne."

Shahid replies, "Iska price pehla pata karo," pointing to his director.

Why did Ali cast Shahid in Bloody Daddy, an action film set over one night?

"Even when I made action films with Mr Salman Khan, I always want to do the character first, and then bring the actor in," he answers.

"A new star is doing action in a new way, which is believable, raw. Yahaan, aisa nahin ki sirk villain pitta hai. Yahaan, hero bhi pitta hai aur chot bhi aata hai."

Bloody Daddy has been remade from a French film, Sleeping Night, and Ali tells us more about this.