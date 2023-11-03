Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Get Married

IMAGE: Newlyweds Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagendra Babu/Instagram

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela tied the knot with his actor girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi on November 1.

The wedding was held at the scenic Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy.

Varun's actor-producer father Nagendra Babu shares a picture of the newlyweds on Instagram and writes, 'Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.'

Lavanya looked pretty in a red Kanjeevaram silk bridal sari with matching embroidery, and a thickly bordered tissue silk veil. She wore gajra on her hair.

Varun Tej wore an off-white sherwani with golden embroidery, a matching stole and trousers.

IMAGE: Niharika Konidela with Varun and Lavanya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Varun's sister Niharika Konidela shares a cute picture and writes, 'Vadinamma occhesindi!' It means 'sister-in-law has arrived'!

IMAGE: Varun-Lavanya with Panja Vaishnav Tej, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Shirish and Nagendra Babu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Varun's uncle Chiranjeevi shares a picture with the couple and the family, and writes, 'And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple!'

Seen here are Chiranjeevi with his younger brothers Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan, his son Ram Charan, his sister Vijaya Durga's sons Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej and his wife Surekha's brother Allu Aravind's sons Allu Arjun and Allu Shirish.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June.