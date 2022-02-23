Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar passed away, and he shares an emotional post: 'Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years.

'I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from.

'He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.

'My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same.

'Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it.

'Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram