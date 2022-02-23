News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF

By Rediff Movies
February 23, 2022 13:14 IST
Sid mourns Oscar...Katori cuddles Kartik... Sanju Baba is back at work...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ira Khan treats us to a Christmas 2021 memory where daddy Aamir Khan twinned with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'DHAK DHAK karne laga Something special coming,' Varun Dhawan hints, sharing a picture with Madhuri Dixit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Singh praises her performance in A Thursday: 'Endless kisses for my brightest star for your spectacular performance in A THURSDAY... Nobody could have done it the way you have I'm so proud of you !!!'
Yami replies: 'To the best sister, my cheerleader, my friend, 1 of my pillars of strength... forever & ever... my one & only Surilie... I love you so much.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal starts shooting for Director Anshuman Jha's Lord Curzon Ki Haveli along with Arjun Mathur, Tanmay Dhanania and Paresh Pahuja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for Ghudchadi. His astrologer Balu Munnangi gives the clap.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for loving Badhaai Do.
'For me #BadhaaiDo is not just a film, it's an Emotion and with the amount of love I'm getting for Shardul and our film, I'll forever be grateful to you Guys. THANK YOU for giving so much love to our film.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan returns from a shoot and is greeted with cuddles from Katori.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Samantha shares a picture with Nayanthara and writes, 'To our special friendship #Nayanthara. She's not on social media but she sends you her love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on her husband's 40th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Lisa Ray parties with husband Jason Dehni.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anita Hassanandani's day at the park with son Aaravv.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra's Oscar passed away, and he shares an emotional post: 'Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years.
'I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from.
'He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health.
'My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same.
'Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it.
'Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
