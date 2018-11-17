rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » We think Aaradhya has the cutest smile in the Bachchan home!

We think Aaradhya has the cutest smile in the Bachchan home!

November 17, 2018 17:57 IST

Happy birthday Aaradhya!

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's munchkin Aaradhya turned 7 on November 16.

Her parents hosted a party for Aaradhya's friends on Friday evening. Aaradhya's Dadaji and Dadiji were present.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

'LOVE YOU ANGEL AARADHYA Happiest Birthday my darling' Aishwarya wrote on her Insta page with a picture of daughter and hubby.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

She posted another Instapic and wrote 'HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA YOU ARE MY LIFE I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aishwarya with Aaradhya and her friend at the party.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Abhishek has PA written on his t-shirt with a huge smiley. Abhi calls his dad Pa, likewise his daughter :))

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dadaji walks in.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dadiji looks all bright in yellow. Now if she could smile more often, like she did in her early movies.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

And here's Buaji!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

The tot gang at the party!

Rediff Movies
Tags: Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, Pradeep Bandekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Instagram
 

