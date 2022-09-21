'He made the whole country laugh. It's sad today that he has gone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raju Srivastav/Instagram

India's laughter paused today with the demise of Raju Srivastav.

His friends took to social media to pay tribute to a much-respected colleague.

Kapil Sharma: आज पहली बार आपने रुलाया है राजू भाई काश एक मुलाक़ात और हो जाती। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें। आप बहुत याद आएँगे।अलविदा ओम् शांति

Sunil Grover: RIP Raju Srivaastva Ji. He made the whole country laugh. It's sad today that he has gone, too soon. My condolences to family and friends.

Jaya Prada: मशहूर कमेडियन Raju Srivastav जी हमारे बीच नही रहे। सबकों हमेशा हँसाने वाला इंसान आज खुद खामोश हो गया और सबको दुःखी कर गया। उनका जाना कला जगत की एक बड़ी क्षति है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं उनके परिवार तथा चाहने वालों को हिम्मत दे।

उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि ॐ शांति

Hrishitaa Bhatt: Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Raju ji. He was undoubtedly the comic world's greatest hero, or perhaps the comedy king. May God grant his family the fortitude to endure this immensity of loss and bless his soul. He will be missed

Puja Banerjee: Can't believe this . U made me laugh every time and u dunno what impact u left on us whenever I was low I remembered ur jokes and smiled laughed and so many memories even when I met u . Rip

Mika Singh: My dear #RajuSrivastava bhai, the star comedian and a very humble soul has sadly left us with his beautiful memories and epic jokes.

May his soul rests in peace. May God give strength to his family. Om Shanti.

Kiku Sharda: Unbelievable!! Huge loss for the country, a very fine artist, a great human being and a beautiful soul. Will miss you Raju bhai

Kashmera Shah: We lost laughter today. Hated to see this news. So young and so full of life. Will miss you always #rajushrivastav

Vindu Dara Singh: Rest in peace @RajuShrivastav bhai you will be missed forever thank you for making us all laugh through your work ! #rajusrivastava

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/Twitter

Narendra Modi: Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Aaditya Thackeray: Bidding adieu to Raju Srivastava ji. He will always be remembered for the laughter he brought to millions of people! My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti

Kunal Kamra: A little bit darkness is needed to see the stars & beyond - Osho. My condolences to the family of Late Comedian Raju Shrivastav.