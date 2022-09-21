Comedian Raju Srivastav Passes Away

IMAGE: Raju Srivastav on the sets of India's Laughter Champion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raju Srivastav/Instagram

Raju Srivastav passed away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirmed his family.

He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10; the comedian had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while working out at the gym.

Shrivastav started his career with small roles in Bollywood films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya.

He came into the limelight after he showed his comic flair and talent at mimicry in shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge -- Champions, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala and Comedy Nights With Kapil.

He participated in Nach Baliye 6 with his wife.

He was also a contestant on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 3, then hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Srivastav -- who was born Satya Prakash Srivastava on Christmas Day -- dabbled in politics as well; he was the Samajwadi Party's candidate from Kanpur in 2014 but returned the ticket before the election.

He then joined the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated him as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman.