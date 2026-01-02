How Bollywood's power couples brought in the New Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor reflects on the new year with hubby Saif Ali Khan and writes, 'As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year... we walked this far.

'2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families... but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here...

'2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think...

'We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us... and above all the lord almighty We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best... the movies... Like I always say CHAR DI KALA Happy new year everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Shibani and Farhan Akhtar are grateful for 2025 and post, 'Thank you 2025 .. You've been challenging. As we look back with gratitude, we look ahead with renewed strength. Growth comes with its share of ecstasy and agony .. maturity is realising that it's two sides of the same coin. Now we enter a new year, a bit wiser, more experienced and thankful for the lessons learned. 2026 let's go!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth ask 2026 to 'be kind, happy, filled with grace and fun'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi 'transition into 2026 with grace and gratitude'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal bring in the New Year in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sail into the new year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani bring in the new year with a cute selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber rock Hyderabad with a stunning performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Reki send a wish from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Sunita and Anil Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala/Instagram

Amala Akkineni and Nagarjuna have a wish...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Radhika Pandit, Yash and their children Arya and Yathrva step into 2026.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture with Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta, Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan and her sons Aaman and Danish and writes, 'Happy new year to one and all.. as we have seen in this past year life is precious and unpredictable, so live it like it means something.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff