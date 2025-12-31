Samantha's Dreamy Honeymoon Phase

Newlyweds Samantha and Raj Nidimoru will bring in the New Year in Lisbon, Portugal.
The actor shares pictures of their blissful honeymoon phase, and captions it: 'How December goes.'
Samantha wed her The Family Man and Citadel director on December 1.
After the wedding, the couple went for a day's honeymoon to Goa.
But seeing Raj's happy face, it seems Lisbon -- and this donut! -- is what makes him happy.
Walking on streets, rich with heritage.
Is Samantha planning a must-do itinerary for the future? :)
Enjoying a drink and a view.
The world, from Samantha's eyes.
A prayer of thanks at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary.
Samantha visited many churches on her visit. This one is the Mosterio dos Jeronimos aka Jeronimos Monastery, located near the historic Belem Tower.
The Monument to the Discoveries aka Padrao dos Descobrimentos.
A delicious spread.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff