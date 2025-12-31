HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Samantha's Dreamy Honeymoon Phase

Samantha's Dreamy Honeymoon Phase

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 31, 2025 12:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Newlyweds Samantha and Raj Nidimoru will bring in the New Year in Lisbon, Portugal.

The actor shares pictures of their blissful honeymoon phase, and captions it: 'How December goes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha wed her The Family Man and Citadel director on December 1.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

After the wedding, the couple went for a day's honeymoon to Goa.

But seeing Raj's happy face, it seems Lisbon -- and this donut! -- is what makes him happy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Walking on streets, rich with heritage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Is Samantha planning a must-do itinerary for the future? :)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Enjoying a drink and a view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

The world, from Samantha's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

A prayer of thanks at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha visited many churches on her visit. This one is the Mosterio dos Jeronimos aka Jeronimos Monastery, located near the historic Belem Tower.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

The Monument to the Discoveries aka Padrao dos Descobrimentos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

A delicious spread.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
