Home  » Movies » Where Are Stars Celebrating The New Year?

Where Are Stars Celebrating The New Year?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 31, 2025 15:22 IST

Just where are the stars welcoming the New Year?

Namrata Thakker finds out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan sips on her cuppa in Mussorie and enjoys a 'pahadon wali morning.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra is in Marco Polo Gudauri in Georgia, and she writes 'Snow falling steam rising, pool baby all day every day, So grateful for the friendships, the love, and the wins that made 2025 unforgettable, Signing out... and signing into a bigger, bolder, brighter 2026. Let’s conquer. #happynewyear.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash enjoys 'the perfect end to 2025' with daughter Arna in Portugal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'Soaking in the last sunshine of the last day of the year LOVE U ALL,' writes Urvashi Dholakia from Darjeeling.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha is enjoying her honeymoon with Raj Nidimoru in Lisbon, Portugal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy look gorgeous chilling in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is in Rome, looking like a diva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin explores the heritage city of Caceres, Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

'And that's why my friend...we need the sun,' says Angira Dhar sharing this beautiful picture from Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari looks stunning on her European adventure.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahhi Vij/Instagram

Mahhi Vij, who is in London to welcome 2026, gets her winter fashion on point.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani fuels up her morning energy with a cup of coffee on her Thai holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Neha and Arjun Bijlani look all set for their year-end escapade in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani enjoys a gondola ride in Switzerland with his family and says, 'Closing the year with good views, better company, and a lot to be thankful for. Happy New Year.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Gulati/Instagram

Shweta Gulati, currently on a solo trip to Thailand, clicks a selfie while cruising along Patong beach.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas.Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
