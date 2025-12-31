Where Are Stars Celebrating The New Year?

Just where are the stars welcoming the New Year?
Namrata Thakker finds out.
Sonal Chauhan sips on her cuppa in Mussorie and enjoys a 'pahadon wali morning.'
Aahana Kumra is in Marco Polo Gudauri in Georgia, and she writes 'Snow falling steam rising, pool baby all day every day, So grateful for the friendships, the love, and the wins that made 2025 unforgettable, Signing out... and signing into a bigger, bolder, brighter 2026. Let’s conquer. #happynewyear.'
Pranitha Subhash enjoys 'the perfect end to 2025' with daughter Arna in Portugal.
'Soaking in the last sunshine of the last day of the year LOVE U ALL,' writes Urvashi Dholakia from Darjeeling.
Samantha is enjoying her honeymoon with Raj Nidimoru in Lisbon, Portugal.
Besties Disha Patani and Mouni Roy look gorgeous chilling in Goa.
Rashmika Mandanna is in Rome, looking like a diva.
Jasmin Bhasin explores the heritage city of Caceres, Spain.
'And that's why my friend...we need the sun,' says Angira Dhar sharing this beautiful picture from Amsterdam.
Shweta Tiwari looks stunning on her European adventure.
Mahhi Vij, who is in London to welcome 2026, gets her winter fashion on point.
Sanaya Irani fuels up her morning energy with a cup of coffee on her Thai holiday.
Neha and Arjun Bijlani look all set for their year-end escapade in Dubai.
Boman Irani enjoys a gondola ride in Switzerland with his family and says, 'Closing the year with good views, better company, and a lot to be thankful for. Happy New Year.'
Shweta Gulati, currently on a solo trip to Thailand, clicks a selfie while cruising along Patong beach.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas.Rediff