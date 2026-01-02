10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026

The party is over, and now you need to give yourself a little TLC in the new year.
Namrata Thakker lists 10 celebrity-approved ideas that will have you glowing inside out!
A dip in the pool is not only refreshing, but also the quickest way to feel happy and energised. Ask Vaani Kapoor.
Let your skin soak in sunshine for that radiant, natural glow that suits Priyanka Chopra Jonas just fine.
For Kareena Kapoor Khan, sheet masks are a glow ritual.
Invest in an LED mask for red light therapy and your skin will thank you and Athiya Shetty.
Karishma Tanna loves spending time with her greens and feels it's the best way to unwind.
For the ultimate detox, go on a trek and connect with nature. Mouni Roy recommends it.
Hit the gym and work out NYE's extra liquid intake, and your abs will look just as cool as Wamiqa Gabbi's.
Not a fan of the gym? Khushi Kapoor prefers indoor rock climbing to sweat it out.
Visit your favourite salon for a luxurious facial treatment like Malaika Arora does.
Staying hydrated never goes out of style and Banita Sandhu likes to keep herself healthy with nariyal pani.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff