Home  » Movies » 10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026

10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026

By NAMRATA THAKKER
January 02, 2026 09:50 IST

The party is over, and now you need to give yourself a little TLC in the new year.

Namrata Thakker lists 10 celebrity-approved ideas that will have you glowing inside out!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

A dip in the pool is not only refreshing, but also the quickest way to feel happy and energised. Ask Vaani Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Let your skin soak in sunshine for that radiant, natural glow that suits Priyanka Chopra Jonas just fine.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, sheet masks are a glow ritual.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Invest in an LED mask for red light therapy and your skin will thank you and Athiya Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna loves spending time with her greens and feels it's the best way to unwind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

For the ultimate detox, go on a trek and connect with nature. Mouni Roy recommends it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Hit the gym and work out NYE's extra liquid intake, and your abs will look just as cool as Wamiqa Gabbi's.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Not a fan of the gym? Khushi Kapoor prefers indoor rock climbing to sweat it out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Visit your favourite salon for a luxurious facial treatment like Malaika Arora does.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

Staying hydrated never goes out of style and Banita Sandhu likes to keep herself healthy with nariyal pani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
