What Akshay Thinks Of Modi's Fashion Sense

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar at the Pitch to Get Rich event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Akshay Kumar takes a break from his usual action and comic outings to turn mentor and investor for emerging entrepreneurs in the fashion-focused reality show, Pitch to Get Rich.

The upcoming show will have 13 contestants sharing strong pitches about their fashion entrepreneurships with the investors.

The investors, or they call it in the show, the 'angels', comprise of Akshay along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and other luminaries from the business world.

As per the format of the show, the 'angels' would decide on the amount to invest in the entrepreneurial ventures, and the total amount for investments is fixed at Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million).

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar speaks at the Pitch to Get Rich event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

At the show's promotional event in Mumbai, Akshay spoke about his equation with money and its importance in his life.

"What's more important than money is peace of mind. That's what I always go for, more than money. Yes, I work hard, I work for money, but if I have to choose between the two, I'll choose peace of mind," the actor says.

Akshay describes himself as a simple T-shirt and jeans person, but mentioned his wife Twinkle Khanna and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia are fashion enthusiasts, which influenced his decision to join the reality show.

When asked if he would like to inculcate his personal values about money in his 12-year-old daughter Nitara, Akshay said with a smile, "No one really needs to explain it to anyone. Everyone uses their own mind and sees it for what it is. Everyone sitting here, we're all here to earn money.

"Even you, the one asking me this question, you're doing your work, managing so many things, and you're doing it for money, not for fun. So, that's nothing unusual. I don't have to teach anybody about money."

Pitch to Get Rich is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Fashion and blends high-end fashion with Bollywood bling. It features starry cameos from Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and others.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora at the Pitch to Get Rich event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Pitch to Get Rich, Karan says, is a terrific mix of "drama and entertainment" which celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and provides a springboard for homegrown fashion brands.

"Fashion is not just about glamour; it's a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce, and I'm thrilled to see how India's young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big. This show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit," Karan adds.

IMAGE: Team Pitch to Get Rich at the event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

Pitch to Get Rich streams on JioHotstar from October 20.