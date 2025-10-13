Kriti Turns The Red Carpet 'Green'

The venue for the Filmfare Awards shifted to Ahmedabad last weekend, and stars dazzled on the red carpet and on stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon may not have won an award but she 'turned the red carpet a little green last night'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Ananya Panday writes, 'When Bandhani meets Patola in gorgeous Gujarat for @filmfare and my first Filmfare performance was a tribute to the vibrant state .. doing dandiya and garba on stage for the first time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol wins her seventh Filmfare award and relives a Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge moment with Shah Rukh Khan, who also won an award.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Shah Rukh shares his Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan, who won for Chandu Champion.

Kartik writes, 'Champion girta hai... par rukta nahi. Some moments feel like a dream... and this was one of them.' My FIRST EVER FILMFARE BEST ACTOR for Chandu Champion. From the days I only watched the black lady on TV... to holding her in my hands -- this one's for every dreamer who refuses to give up.

'A heartfelt thank you to the man who made me live this story -- @kabirkhankk sir. Your filmmaking is filled with truth, emotion and power. You didn't just direct me, you transformed me. Working under your vision was the most fulfilling experience of my career.

'To #SajidNadiadwala sir and @wardakhannadiadwala, the pillars of Chandu Champion -- your belief, strength and unwavering support made this film what it is. Thank you for standing by it with so much faith and love.

'To the real hero, @murlikantpetkarji, whose incredible journey inspired us all -- this honour belongs as much to you as to the film.

'To @sudeepchatterjee.isc, who painted every frame with emotion and beauty, and to @ipritamofficial whose music gave Chandu Champion its soul thank you for making the story sing.

'And to the entire cast and crew, every department, every person who poured their heart into this film -- this black lady is a symbol of our collective dream.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan wins the Best Actor award for his impactful performance in I Want To Talk.

"I am very happy to be honoured for a performance that wasn't seen by as many as my director Shoojit Sircar and I would have liked. And to win it on my father's birthday... couldn't ask for more. And yes, very happy to share it with Kartik Aaryan who is outstanding in Chandu Champion," Abhishek tells Subhash K Jha.

Shoojit Sircar is thrilled too, and he tells Subhash, "Abhishek winning the Filmfare for Best Actor, I mean, I'm really thrilled. I can't tell you how happy it makes me. The film also won for Adapted Screenplay but I'm more happy for Abhishek. He said in his speech that he's 25 years in the industry, so that is a double joy for me."

Shoojit was also moved to see Abhishek's mother Jaya Bachchan present at the awards.

"Jayadi was there, so it felt like everything came together there. When a film releases, there are many reactions but when you get an award like this, there is a validation and incentive that you keep your hope up and keep working on it, on your craft. Keep working on telling stories you believe in. Such awards give you a lot of courage."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu wins the Best Debutant Director award for Madgaon Express, and he's grateful: 'Filmfare Baby!! A trophy that I have secretly wanted in my name since I was a child. Finally to have it in my hands last night felt Surreal. Thank you @filmfare and @jiteshpillaai for the honour, this one will always be special.

'To my entire Madgaon Express family. My producers @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr My incredible actors @avinashtiwary15 @pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu @norafatehi @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 @remodsouza and every single actor that made the film come alive.

'My immensely talented crew @sarveshshingre @hardik.sadhwani @adilafsarz @thesubaya @kolisanjay @prachi.deshpande @sohelsanwari @vijayganguly @sabinahalder @sameeruddin_78 @toshisabri @ankurtewari and every person who worked on the film in every department from the beginning of the film to the release of it.

'To every person who bought that movie ticket and watched my film and everyone who helped spread the good word and give love to the film.

'To my loving family who always stand by me through everything I thank you with joined hands, A heart full of love and gratitude and I promise to keep doing what I do till I possibly can.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actress award for Jigra, and writes, 'This one will always stay closest to my heart... not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.

'@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan, @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame.

'So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could've been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same.

'It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I'll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb for being my calm through it all.

'For now, all I can say is: 'Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao wins the Best Actor Critics' Filmfare Award for Srikanth.

'Worked extremely hard for this film and everything feels magical when @iamsrk says such kind words for your performance. Thank you sir,' he writes.

'Thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai Thank you @tusharhiranandani @nidhiparmarhira #BhushanKumar @jyotika @alayaf @sharadkelkar and the real #Srikanth whose life inspired us to tell his story. Thank you @patralekhaa my love for always inspiring me to do good work And mostly thank you my audience for giving Srikanth so much love. I'll keep working the hardest and would keep entertaining you with these wonderful stories.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj attends the awards ceremony 'for a quick minute'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

Lakshya wins the Best Debutant award for Kill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions wins 10 awards in all.

WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh and Karan Johar arrive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh gets her mood right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Chaturvedi/Instagram

Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Watch: Elli AvrRam walks the red carpet

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paloma Dhillon/Instagram

Paloma Dhillon.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff