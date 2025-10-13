7 Reasons To Watch Out For Avneet Kaur

Actress and social media sensation Avneet Kaur celebrates her 24th birthday on October 13.

Namrata Thakker lists seven reasons why everyone should watch out for her.

Starting out young

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet stepped into the dazzling world of showbiz at just eight, participating in a dance reality show.

Back in 2022, she said in an interview, 'I've been working for 12 years and it has shaped me to become the person I'm today. Being a child actor has given me a lot of information about this field which I wouldn't have had I started right now.'

From child star to leading lady

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Starring in a Bollywood film as a lead heroine despite being an outsider is a big achievement and Avneet did it when she was 21.

Paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut, Avneet made it loud and clear that she's here to stay.

Diverse filmography

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

From popular television shows to movies to Web series and music videos, Avneet has done it all in the last 15 years, making her filmography quite versatile and impressive.

Style diva

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Avneet is a trendsetter and knows how to turn heads. Just glance through her Instagram feed and you'll know the 23 year old has got her style game on point.

Hot stepper

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet is also a good dancer, which isn't surprising considering she started her journey with a dance show.

Till date, Avneet has been a part of three dance reality shows and more than 25 music videos.

Social Media Influencer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

With 31.5 million followers on Instagram, Avneet is huge on social media and one of the most popular fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer.

No wonder, she's often seen collaborating with celebs and getting invited to promote their projects -- whether it's Varun Dhawan or Tom Cruise.

International appeal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Last year, Avneet became the youngest Indian actor to walk the red carpet at Cannes for the first look launch of her international film: Love in Vietnam.

Photographs: Curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff