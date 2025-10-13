HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 7 Reasons To Watch Out For Avneet Kaur

7 Reasons To Watch Out For Avneet Kaur

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 13, 2025 10:22 IST

x

Actress and social media sensation Avneet Kaur celebrates her 24th birthday on October 13.

Namrata Thakker lists seven reasons why everyone should watch out for her.

Starting out young

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet stepped into the dazzling world of showbiz at just eight, participating in a dance reality show.

Back in 2022, she said in an interview, 'I've been working for 12 years and it has shaped me to become the person I'm today. Being a child actor has given me a lot of information about this field which I wouldn't have had I started right now.'

 

From child star to leading lady

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru.

Starring in a Bollywood film as a lead heroine despite being an outsider is a big achievement and Avneet did it when she was 21.

Paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the romantic drama Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut, Avneet made it loud and clear that she's here to stay.

 

Diverse filmography

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

From popular television shows to movies to Web series and music videos, Avneet has done it all in the last 15 years, making her filmography quite versatile and impressive.

 

Style diva

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, Avneet is a trendsetter and knows how to turn heads. Just glance through her Instagram feed and you'll know the 23 year old has got her style game on point.

 

Hot stepper

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet is also a good dancer, which isn't surprising considering she started her journey with a dance show.

Till date, Avneet has been a part of three dance reality shows and more than 25 music videos.

 

Social Media Influencer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

With 31.5 million followers on Instagram, Avneet is huge on social media and one of the most popular fashion, lifestyle and travel influencer.

No wonder, she's often seen collaborating with celebs and getting invited to promote their projects -- whether it's Varun Dhawan or Tom Cruise.

 

International appeal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Last year, Avneet became the youngest Indian actor to walk the red carpet at Cannes for the first look launch of her international film: Love in Vietnam.

Photographs: Curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Meet The Villain of Kantara
Meet The Villain of Kantara
The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models
The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models
Baby Doll Avneet Kaur
Baby Doll Avneet Kaur
'Gurus Abuse The Very People Who Give Them Power'
'Gurus Abuse The Very People Who Give Them Power'
'Women Are Mercilessly Criticised'
'Women Are Mercilessly Criticised'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 3

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her stunning look1:09

Elli AvrRam dazzles at the Filmfare Awards with her...

Exclusive Sighting! Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali's Surprise Appearance in Bandra!1:01

Exclusive Sighting! Sachin Tendulkar & Anjali's...

Raj Thackeray, Family visit Matoshree for lunch with Uddhav Thackeray0:47

Raj Thackeray, Family visit Matoshree for lunch with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO