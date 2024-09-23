News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Does Laapataa Ladies Deserve To Go To Oscars? VOTE!

Does Laapataa Ladies Deserve To Go To Oscars? VOTE!

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced on Monday.

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light.

The 13-member select committee, headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua, unanimously decided on Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, for reckoning in the Best International Film category at the Academy Awards.

Besides Laapataa Ladies, Hindi film Srikanth, Tamil movies Vaazhai and Thangalaan and Malayalam film Ullozhukku were among the top five in the 29 title list.

Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man, as well as the Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370 were also part of the list.

 

Laapataa Ladies, which was released in March to universal praise from the critics, is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, the Hindi film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

No Indian entry has been nominated for Best International Feature film at the Oscars since the Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan in 2002. Only two other Indian films have previously made it to the final list: the Nargis-starrer Mother India and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay.

The Malayalam superhit 2018: Everyone is a Hero, last year's Indian entry, was knocked out at the preliminary stage.

Do you think Laapataa Ladies deserves to go to the Oscars? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Please Send Payal's Film To The Oscars!
Please Send Payal's Film To The Oscars!
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
The Girl From Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi
'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion
Miss Universe India Rhea Singha Has Fun With Fashion
Modi Knows How To Deal With Dissanayake
Modi Knows How To Deal With Dissanayake
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
SEE: Chess Heroes Mimic Rohit Sharma
'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'
'Bumrah the best fast bowler across formats'

More like this

Why Did Kiran Rao Struggle?

Why Did Kiran Rao Struggle?

Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece

Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances