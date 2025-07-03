Ranbir-Yash's Ramayana: All The Details Here

And so it begins!

The first glimpse of Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled at a packed IMAX auditorium in Mumbai, filled with media folks and fans.

The epic gets a glorious cinematic representation in this action drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The three minute-long title announcement video puts on a dazzling display of scale and vision, finally leaving behind the scar posted by Adipurush.

The teaser opens with striking visuals of Lord Brahma as the creator, Lord Vishnu as the protector, and Lord Shiva as the destroyer.

This leads to the clash-off between Ranbir and Yash in their digital imagery avatars, promising 'the immortal tale of Rama vs Ravana'.

The title then appears: Ramayana: Our Truth. Our History.

Other cast members like Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman are also unveiled.

The visuals are greatly complimented by music designed by Oscar winners A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer in their first-ever collaboration.

Tiwari, known for directing Dangal and Chhichhore, said the Ramayana carries "emotion" and "pride" and the aim is to share India's great culture with the world.

"It was God's will that we are present here personally. Our shoot got over a day before its intended schedule. I think it was destiny for us to be here," Tiwari said, looking elated.

WATCH: What Nitesh Tiwari hopes to achieve with Ramayana

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ramayana is reportedly mounted on a massive budget and is backed by Namit Malhotra's VFX studio DNEG that boasts a repertoire of Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

"It's a moment of disbelief," Malhotra said.

"I still can't believe that we are actually seeing it and sharing it with you. It has been a very, very long dream, so that we can do justice to this epic."

IMAGE: Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari at the Ramayana title announcement event. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The Ramayana team recently wrapped up the first part, and the shooting for part two will reportedly begin in August.

"We are working incredibly hard and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we deliver the very, very best that anybody in the world can try," Namit added.

The first part of Ramayana arrives on Diwali 2026.