Thug Life Review: Kamal Haasan Charms

The edge-of-the-seat action is interspersed with moments of intense, raw emotions of romance, trust and betrayal, and keeps you entertained and waiting for the next big reveal, observes Divya Nair.

Master storyteller Mani Ratnam reunites with Kamal Haasan after 38 years for Thug Life.

'This is a game between death and me,' the star laments as we are introduced to his Rangaraya Sakthivel, a don, thug or yakuza (Japanese gangster), who challenges his rivals in the present day.

In a classic move, Kamal retains the name Sathvel, his iconic don character from Nayakan.

The year is 1994. Thug Life opens with a police encounter in Old Delhi orchestrated by Sadanand (Mahesh Manjrekar) and his gang.

In the tussle that ensues, Naseer shoots an innocent newspaper vendor.

Out of remorse, Rangaraya Sakthivel adopts the vendor's son Amaran (Simbu), who would later plot to kill him and take on his empire.

The screenplay and storytelling is intense and gripping so far.

Kamal Haasan is charming in his young as well as old characters.

The supporting cast, including Joju George and Ashok Selvan, are in top form.

