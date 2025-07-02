HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia

When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 11:29 IST

x

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Teri Tu Mera, is set to release on Valentine's Day 2026.

While we will have to wait before seeing this cute jodi on screen, for now, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes and give you a peek into Karan Johar's new production.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan kicks off the month-long outdoor shoot in Croatia.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Exploring the island life of the Croatian town, Vis.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Think Kartik and Ananya make a cute couple?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Heading for the shoot but first, it's time for ice-cream!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Island hopping continues as Kartik enjoys a picnic in Hvar town.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya heads off to the beach because it's her day off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik gets goofy and finds a way to start promoting his film already!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Hanging out with Director of Photography Anil Mehta on the sets of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Ananya and Kartik take a look at the monitor one last time on their outdoor schedule in Croatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik takes a selfie with Producer Shereen Mantri Kedia while on their day out at the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'Split, Vis & Hvar, Brac, Bol, Supetar, Dubrovnik & Zagreb...And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule,' reveals the 34-year-old actor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Here's Kartik with the cast and crew of his film as they wrap the month-long shoot of their film in Croatia.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
'Shefali Was Content Being The Kaanta Laga Girl'
Samantha, Janhvi's BOLD & BEAUTIFUL Looks
Samantha, Janhvi's BOLD & BEAUTIFUL Looks
Kartik Turns Into Devdas For Sreeleela
Kartik Turns Into Devdas For Sreeleela
10 Anthologies On OTT
10 Anthologies On OTT
RD Burman's Top 13 Songs
RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

webstory image 2

8 of Assam's Prettiest Tea Gardens

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

Gujarat: 5 dead after car falls into canal in Gandhinagar1:03

Gujarat: 5 dead after car falls into canal in Gandhinagar

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian diaspora1:00

PM Modi's Ghana visit brings joy and pride to Indian...

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal2:53

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD