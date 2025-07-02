When Kartik Romanced Ananya In Croatia

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Teri Tu Mera, is set to release on Valentine's Day 2026.

While we will have to wait before seeing this cute jodi on screen, for now, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes and give you a peek into Karan Johar's new production.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan kicks off the month-long outdoor shoot in Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Exploring the island life of the Croatian town, Vis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Think Kartik and Ananya make a cute couple?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Heading for the shoot but first, it's time for ice-cream!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Island hopping continues as Kartik enjoys a picnic in Hvar town.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya heads off to the beach because it's her day off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik gets goofy and finds a way to start promoting his film already!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Hanging out with Director of Photography Anil Mehta on the sets of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Ananya and Kartik take a look at the monitor one last time on their outdoor schedule in Croatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik takes a selfie with Producer Shereen Mantri Kedia while on their day out at the beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'Split, Vis & Hvar, Brac, Bol, Supetar, Dubrovnik & Zagreb...And its a Wrap for over a month long and happening Croatian schedule,' reveals the 34-year-old actor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Here's Kartik with the cast and crew of his film as they wrap the month-long shoot of their film in Croatia.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff