News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan drop Usama Mir, bring back Haris Rauf for England, Ireland T20s

Pakistan drop Usama Mir, bring back Haris Rauf for England, Ireland T20s

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Pakistani selectors on Thursday dropped leg-spinner Usama Mir for the T20 series in Ireland and England while recalling fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Selectors Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz told a media conference  that Pakistan's World Cup squad would be picked based on the performances of the matches against Ireland and England.

 

The three-match series in Ireland begins May 10 before Pakistan move to England for four games from May 22.

“They are a few fitness issues with Muhammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Azam Khan and Irfan Khan Niazi but there has been a significant improvement in their fitness and we are confident they will play in the coming matches,” Wahab said.

Wahab also justified recalling pacer Hasan Ali for the coming tour and said that he was already under consideration and basically he is a backup for Haris.

“If Haris is fit and performs well in coming matches he is our first choice. He has started bowling but if he doesn't come through we have Hasan Ali.”

Haris got unfit during the initial stages of Pakistan Super League and has not played since February.

Razzaq said that leg-spinner Usama has been dropped since Pakistan already has Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed in the squad.

Yousuf insisted that the recent 2-2 result in the T20 series against a depleted New Zealand outfit was not a bad one.

“It is true that New Zealand were missing some main players but it is also for the first time that we also fully implemented the rotation policy by trying out new players in the series,” he said.

Yousuf also said that they were pushing the players to be more innovative in their playing their shots and admitted that some players came up short on that front.

“Look unless we are not ready to accept failure and move our batters will never be ready to adopt innovative stroke play,” he said.

Wahab also said that they had spoken with the new head coach Gary Kirsten and they all agreed that first and foremost they had to remove the insecurity and fear of failure from the minds of the players.

“Our aim is to give them an environment where they can give their beat and play fearlessly.”

Wahab also said that selecting the playing eleven would remain the domain of the captain and the selectors would not interfere in that area.

The selectors also defended Babar Azam's ability as a captain.

“No one is a born captain but from what we saw in the NZ series there was improvement in his leadership and we are hopeful he will become better and he has captaincy experience. We want to remain on the same page with him,” Razzaq said.

Squads: Babar Azam (Captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi and Agha Ali Salman.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
CT: India to play all qualifying games in Karachi?
CT: India to play all qualifying games in Karachi?
ABD hits out at data-driven pundits criticising Kohli
ABD hits out at data-driven pundits criticising Kohli
SC registry refuses to accept govt plea on 2G verdict
SC registry refuses to accept govt plea on 2G verdict
Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?
Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?
Remembering Ayrton Senna 30 Years On
Remembering Ayrton Senna 30 Years On
Manufacturing sector activity moderated in April
Manufacturing sector activity moderated in April

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Pakistan World Cup squad announcement delayed due to...

Pakistan World Cup squad announcement delayed due to...

Gujarat Titan's fate in IPL to decide when Kirsten...

Gujarat Titan's fate in IPL to decide when Kirsten...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances