COMING UP In October: Ganapath, Dono, Tejas

Tiger Shroff returns to the big screen after 18 months... Kangana plays a fighter pilot...Vidhu Vinod Chopra directs 12th Fail and much more...

There's so much to watch on OTT this October.

And so much more in theatres!

Joginder Tuteja gives us the theatre guide for October.

Dono

Release date: October 5

It starts with Dono from the house of Barjatyas.

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya makes his directorial debut with this rom-com that also launches the careers of his lead actors, Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Set around a destination wedding, it looks quite dreamy already.

Mission Raniganj

Release date: October 6

You can watch Akshay Kumar on OTT, as his hit film OMG 2 premieres on Netflix in October.

If you want a big screen version of him, he gives us Mission Raniganj.

Akshay's character leads a challenging mission to save miners trapped in a flooded coal mine.

Directed by Rustom Director Tinu Suresh Desai, this will be Parineeti Chopra's first release after marriage.

Thank you For Coming

Release date: October 6

After Veere Di Wedding, Producer Rhea Kapoor goes all out with Thank You For Coming, a film directed by her husband Karan Boolani.

It seems to be uncensored fun, as Bhumi Pednekar leads the show in a sex comedy and says the kind of things no mainstream Bollywood heroine has ever said before.

Dhak Dhak

Release date: October 13

Co-Produced by Taapsee Pannu, Dhak Dhak revolves around four women -- Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi -- who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotion and adventure, as they take a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La.

The film marks Tarun Dudeja's directorial debut.

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born

Release date: October 20

Tiger Shroff returns on the big screen after one-and-a-half years; he was last seen in Heropanti 2. This time, he gets into futuristic mode, as the film is set in 2070.

As Ganapath, he will be seen as a warrior and is accompanied by his Heropanti leading lady Kriti Sanon.

Vikas Bahl of Queen fame directs.

Yaariyaan 2

Release date: October 20

After directing the surprise hit Yaariyaan, Divya Khosla Kumar steps behind the camera to play the leading lady in its sequel.

Accompanied by Meezaan and Yash Dasgupta, this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru film tells the story of three cousins discovering a new city.

Tejas

Release date: October 27

Kangana Ranaut plays the first Indian Air Force fighter pilot, who paves the way for more women in a career that was previously considered exclusively for men.

It was only in 2016 that the IAF started the induction of women fighter pilots into its ranks.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the much-delayed Tejas promises to be deeply inspiring.

Happy Teacher's Day

Release Day: October 27

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan star in Happy Teacher's Day, where they play teachers working in a government school in a small town, who get framed for the murder of a student.

The film is directed by Mikhil Musale, who had directed the Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China.

Aankh Micholi

Release date: October 27

Launched in 2020 and readied in 2021 during the COVID times, Aankh Micholi will finally release in October.

The comedy is directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG fame and stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur.

They are joined by Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Sharman Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Jariwala and Divya Dutta.

12th Fail

Release date: October 27

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey with Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on the sets of 12th Fail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

After producing 3 Idiots, Vidhu Vinod Chopra makes another statement on the education system with 12th Fail. This time, he will direct as well.

Vikrant Massey, who recently announced that he's going to be a daddy soon, plays the lead here.