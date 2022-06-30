Watch 2 Shah Rukhs for the Price Of One!

Shah Rukh Khan will play a double role in Atlee Kumar's Jawan, his next release after Siddharth Anand's Pathaan.

Like Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, Shah Rukh will be seen as both father and son in the film.

The father's role is a brief one, but the producers have bankrolled Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance opposite this avatar.

For the son's avatar, Nayanthara has been roped in, and she will be making her Bollywood debut.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has played a double role.

In Mahesh Bhatt's Duplicate, produced by Karan Johar's father Yash Johar, Shah Rukh played a double role of the hero and villain.