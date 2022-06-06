News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look? VOTE!

Like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look? VOTE!

By Rediff Movies
June 06, 2022 09:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's time for Shah Rukh Khan's fans to rejoice!

The superstar shared the first look poster of his new film Jawan on social media, to be directed by Atlee.

Khan, who is currently down with COVID, captions the poster, 'It's a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief.'

Atlee, who has been known to make hit Tamil films with Vijay like Theri, Bigil and Mersal, writes, 'This is just the beginning. Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in. Thank you chief @iamsrk sir.'

Jawan is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

 

But before Jawan, we will see Khan in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero.

Like Shah Rukh's look in Jawan? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
20 Things We Love About Shah Rukh Khan
20 Things We Love About Shah Rukh Khan
Have You Met Shah Rukh Khan?
Have You Met Shah Rukh Khan?
'CUET is not a good idea at all'
'CUET is not a good idea at all'
Tea vendor's daughter Sargar wins gold at Khelo Games
Tea vendor's daughter Sargar wins gold at Khelo Games
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home
'I'm 32. Is it right age to buy mediclaim?'
'I'm 32. Is it right age to buy mediclaim?'

More like this

'Success hasn't changed Shah Rukh one bit'

'Success hasn't changed Shah Rukh one bit'

How Shah Rukh Khan Became Baazigar

How Shah Rukh Khan Became Baazigar

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances