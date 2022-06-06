Like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Look? VOTE!

It's time for Shah Rukh Khan's fans to rejoice!

The superstar shared the first look poster of his new film Jawan on social media, to be directed by Atlee.

Khan, who is currently down with COVID, captions the poster, 'It's a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief.'

Atlee, who has been known to make hit Tamil films with Vijay like Theri, Bigil and Mersal, writes, 'This is just the beginning. Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in. Thank you chief @iamsrk sir.'

Jawan is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

But before Jawan, we will see Khan in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film, Zero.

