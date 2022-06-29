When India's BIGGEST STARS Met Up

Amitabh Bachchan, who is shooting for Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad, attended the inauguration of its Producer Vyjayanthi Movies's new office in the city.

Vyjayanthi Movies recently completed 50 years in the business and the occasion called for a get-together of some of India's biggest stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Here is Amitabh Bachchan, along with Prabhas, KGF Director Prashanth Neel, Producer Raghavendra Rao, Actors Nani and Dulquer Salmaan and Director Nag Ashwin.

'An evening with the stalwarts of cinema ... Prabhas - Baahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director. Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi, Nag Ashwin, director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work,' Amitabh writes of this elite group.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Right after he left, he bumped into his Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan.

'And as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it's Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening," the Big B adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Aamir, who is on a work assignment in Hyderabad, met up Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Salman Khan was also there!

The actor is currently shooting his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad and he attended a get-together hosted by Ram Charan and his wife, along with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.