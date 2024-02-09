How Pregnant Yami Shot For Article 370

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam recently announced her pregnancy news while promoting her film, Article 370.

She filmed action sequences during the first few months of pregnancy, and acknowledged husband Aditya Dhar and her team as her strongest supporters.

"It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it," Yami says.

"There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. Suppose you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together. In that case, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, Lokeshbhayiyaa (Dhar, brother-in-law), and everyone..."

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Article 370.

Article 370 required Yami to perform a number of action sequences for which she prepared extensively. She explained that it wasn't difficult because by the time she found out she was pregnant, she just had the dubbing part to do.

"There was rigorous training that was involved for the film. You want to be cautious and careful, and I am thankful to all the doctors who were supervising this secretly. Luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot, so we could manage. But this felt surreal because the baby was also a part of it.

"Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for."

"It was an amazing time because of the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..woh Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gayi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story)," Aditya Dhar shared.

"The baby knows exactly how 370 was abrogated...We will get to know if it's going to be a Laxmi or a Ganesha..."

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant and is due in May.

Article 370 is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and co-stars Priyamani.

It will release in cinemas on February 23.