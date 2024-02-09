The Stars Come Down On OTT This Week

Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Sushmita Sen, Bhumi Pednekar, it's a star-studded show on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.
Captain Miller
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Dhanush takes on caste discrimination and social oppression in the story of a soldier's revolt against the British in pre-Independence India.
Bhakshak
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Bhumi Pednekar's whistle-blowing journalism exposes the sick actions of depraved politicians in Bhakshak. Except taking on people in power can prove to be an uphill task.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
In this sequel to Jason Momoa's standalone gig as Aquaman, the underwater DC superhero must save the world yet again from dark, devastating forces.
Aarya: Antim Vaar Disney
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
In the final season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen grows bigger and badder in her vengeance schemes.
Guntur Kaaram
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Mahesh Babu's hot-headed hero copes with volatile mother-son ties in classic masala fashion.
Killer Paradox
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A college going vigilante's killer streak sets a charismatic detective on a cat-and-mouse hunt in the eight episodes Korean drama.
Upgraded
here to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A young intern's flight upgrade to first class fools a handsome co-passenger into believing she's the boss, setting the stage for love, lies and classic rom-com premise.
The Marvels
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan flank Carol Danvers as she faces the consequences for her actions in Kree in the 33rd offshoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Joram
Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Devashish Makhija's tormenting thriller about an immigrant tribal on the run with his infant daughter, facing charges for a crime he did not commit comes alive in Manoj Bajpayee's haunting performance.
One Day
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on David Nicholls' romantic bestseller, previously made into a movie of the same name starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, One Day is now a 14-part limited series about the epic romance between two chalk and cheese individuals crossing paths over two decades.
The Underdoggs
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Snoop Dogg fans may want to catch the American rapper and actor as a down-and-out football star turning coach to a ragtag team of kids in hopes of restoring old glory in a by-the-numbers underdog comedy.
Palasher Biye
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
A modern girl and a traditional guy fall in love. The ensuing conflict of values forms the crux of alasher Biye's romantic comedy.