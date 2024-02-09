The Stars Come Down On OTT This Week

Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Sushmita Sen, Bhumi Pednekar, it's a star-studded show on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Captain Miller

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Dhanush takes on caste discrimination and social oppression in the story of a soldier's revolt against the British in pre-Independence India.

Bhakshak

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar's whistle-blowing journalism exposes the sick actions of depraved politicians in Bhakshak. Except taking on people in power can prove to be an uphill task.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

In this sequel to Jason Momoa's standalone gig as Aquaman, the underwater DC superhero must save the world yet again from dark, devastating forces.

Aarya: Antim Vaar Disney

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

In the final season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen grows bigger and badder in her vengeance schemes.

Guntur Kaaram

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Mahesh Babu's hot-headed hero copes with volatile mother-son ties in classic masala fashion.

Killer Paradox

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A college going vigilante's killer streak sets a charismatic detective on a cat-and-mouse hunt in the eight episodes Korean drama.

Upgraded

here to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A young intern's flight upgrade to first class fools a handsome co-passenger into believing she's the boss, setting the stage for love, lies and classic rom-com premise.

The Marvels

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan flank Carol Danvers as she faces the consequences for her actions in Kree in the 33rd offshoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joram

Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Devashish Makhija's tormenting thriller about an immigrant tribal on the run with his infant daughter, facing charges for a crime he did not commit comes alive in Manoj Bajpayee's haunting performance.

One Day

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on David Nicholls' romantic bestseller, previously made into a movie of the same name starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, One Day is now a 14-part limited series about the epic romance between two chalk and cheese individuals crossing paths over two decades.

The Underdoggs

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Snoop Dogg fans may want to catch the American rapper and actor as a down-and-out football star turning coach to a ragtag team of kids in hopes of restoring old glory in a by-the-numbers underdog comedy.

Palasher Biye

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A modern girl and a traditional guy fall in love. The ensuing conflict of values forms the crux of alasher Biye's romantic comedy.