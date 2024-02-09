Amitabh Visits The Ram Temple...Again

After visiting Ayodhya for the pran prathishta ceremony at the Ram mandir in January, Amitabh Bachchan returned for another darshan.
This time, the Big B was not accompanied by son Abhishek, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago.
Bachchan has reportedly bought land in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million).
Bachchan gives a jewellery set as an offering to Ram Lala.
Both Amitabh and bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are brand ambassadors for Kalyan jewellery, the brand of jewellery that AB offered to Ram Lalla.
A prayer before the Big B steps out and...
...Poses with other members and devotees at the Ram temple.