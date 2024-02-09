News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh Visits The Ram Temple...Again

Amitabh Visits The Ram Temple...Again

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 09, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After visiting Ayodhya for the pran prathishta ceremony at the Ram mandir in January, Amitabh Bachchan returned for another darshan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

This time, the Big B was not accompanied by son Abhishek, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bachchan has reportedly bought land in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million).

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bachchan gives a jewellery set as an offering to Ram Lala.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Both Amitabh and bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are brand ambassadors for Kalyan jewellery, the brand of jewellery that AB offered to Ram Lalla.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A prayer before the Big B steps out and...

Photograph: ANI Photo

...Poses with other members and devotees at the Ram temple.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Amitabh's Day In Ayodhya
Amitabh's Day In Ayodhya
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
Why Mani Ratnam Asked Preity To Wash...
Why Mani Ratnam Asked Preity To Wash...
'Family comes first': Steyn defends Kohli's decision
'Family comes first': Steyn defends Kohli's decision
53 awarded Bharat Ratna so far, maximum in 2024
53 awarded Bharat Ratna so far, maximum in 2024
How 'fantastic' Bumrah has taken pitch out of equation
How 'fantastic' Bumrah has taken pitch out of equation

More like this

The Ram Temple At Night

The Ram Temple At Night

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances