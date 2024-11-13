'I really want to do comedy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the biggest career hit for its stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, and they are obviously thrilled.

Yet, post-release, Kartik seems to have become the face of the film, leaving the rest of the cast behind.

Vidya, who has been in the industry for almost two decades, doesn't seem surprised and tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "The industry and the media tend to equate the success of a hero driven film with the hero. That is the norm, right I think we have to change the way we think as an audience."

You are not an actor who would focus too much on vanity that typically comes with it. Is it then difficult for you to step into a flashy entertainer like this compared to a Sherni or a Jalsa?

Not at all. I do whatever is required for the role.

Here, I had Niharika Bhasin doing my costumes and she's fantastic.

She dressed me in The Dirty Picture and Shakuntala Devi. We get along very well.

Plus, I had my team to make me look good.

My makeup artist Harshal, my hair dresser Shalaka, they have all been with me forever. They know how to dress me according to the character. And when I say dress, it is make-up, hair, costume, everything.

So yes, I enjoyed it. I enjoy dressing up.

I enjoy having my hair open and done up and all that.

I don't get to do that that often. But I am a girl at the end of the day.

IMAGE: With Madhuri Dixit and Anees Bazmee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anees Bazmee/Instagram

After seeing you in BB3, I think you would kill it in a negative role. Your character has dark shades here and you were so good in showing that.

(Smiles) Thank you. I'd love to do.

It can be a fully negative character in a very entertaining film. I'm okay for that. As long as it's not dark and intense and brooding.

But I really want to do comedy.

IMAGE: Vidya with Rohini Hattangadi in Jalsa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Are you actively seeking out roles that are light and fun?

Yes, yes, I am. People, who come to me with scripts, know that I am looking for something fun and entertaining.

A lot of people are bringing that my way now.

You have done so many different roles across various genres. Is there any comfort space for you? A genre that makes you feel at ease.

No. I think I feel equally at ease and equally ill at ease in all genres because I just get nervous before a film.

After a few days, you slowly slip into things, but it's never easy.

IMAGE: Vidya in Shakuntala Devi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

The entire star cast of BB3 came together to promote the film before its release. Now that it is doing great business, we see only Kartik Aaryan's face on posters flashing those big numbers.

Not to discredit Kartik, but how do you make peace with the fact that no matter what you achieve the men will have the upper hand?

The industry and the media tend to equate the success of a hero driven film with the hero.

That is the norm, right?

If the film is driven by a female hero, she ends up getting credit for it. Otherwise, it's the norm.

I think we have to change the way we think as an audience, also.

A film is a collaborative medium and therefore, I think I've always wondered about this.

But having said that, I'm very happy for Kartik. Our film is doing well and he has worked very hard and continues to work hard.

I'm amazed at his commitment that he's still going out there and promoting.

I've gotten a little bit like, the film is going well so there's no need to do anything more.

But he is at it and kudos to him for that.

But yes, I think this is a mindset change that we all need to make.

IMAGE: With Kartik Aaryan and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

From Parineeta to BB3, it's been a long and wonderful journey for you. Along the way, you have seen a lot, experienced a lot. What new changes do you hope to see in the industry?

I'm quite happy with the way things are, honestly.

But I do hope that people start investing a little more fearlessly in female-led films. And make fun female-led films.

That's the one thing I'm hoping for.