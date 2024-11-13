Look Who Just Met Tom Cruise!

Kartik wants to savour Litti Chokha in Patna... Amyra holidays in Phuket... Karishma in Italy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Even as the world is thrilled about the teaser trailer of the latest Mission Impossible movie: The Final Reckoning, Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur meets the Hollywood heartthrob himself!

Avneet writes, 'I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan flies to Patna while promoting the biggest hit of his career so far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and writes, 'Rooh baba is coming for u Litti Chokha.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur turns on the heat in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan makes a statement with her choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy brings sexy back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kartik Tana/Instagram

Karishma Tanna holidays in Italy with husband Varun Bangera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala is struggling with headaches and needs your help: '*Headache Struggles* Hey friends! I'm sharing something personal today, hoping it might resonate with some of you.

'I get debilitating headaches once a month, and it's always a mystery -- is it dehydration, lack of sleep, bad food, or stress? Or it's all of the above! ?

'My solution? Shutting down for a day or two, escaping into soothing audiobooks or music, eating light, hydrating lots, and meds.

'Anyone else experience this? How do you cope? I'm determined to break this cycle!

'Sharing your tips and tricks might just help me (and others!) find relief.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda leads 'the Jaat Life!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

'A promise was made In sickness and in health This love is unconditional,' says Rashmi Gautam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'My Dil Goes Mmmm every time I wear Red lipstick,' informs Urvashi Dholakia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi promotes her show The Magic of Shiri which will stream on JioCinema from November 14.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com