Yaariyan Actor Himansh Kohli Marries

Yaariyan Actor Himansh Kohli wed Vini Kohli in Delhi on November 12, and he posted quite a few pictures on his social media feed.
Among the few celeb guests at the wedding were Tusshar Kapoor, who wished them warmly on Instagram.
Vini comes from a non-film background.
The actor dressed in a rose-pink sherwani and dhoti.
Vini looked pretty in a red and gold lehenga with traditional jewellery.
The bride, up close.
The couple wore matching garlands made of lotus and white flowers.
Himansh captioned the pictures: 'Together forever.'
Moments before the wedding.
The bridegroom can't resist dancing on his wedding day.
Himansh gained fame with his leading role in Divya Khossla's Yaariyan where he starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Evelyn Sharma.
He has also appeared in other films like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI and Dil Jo Keh Na Saka.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com