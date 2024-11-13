Yaariyan Actor Himansh Kohli Marries

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Yaariyan Actor Himansh Kohli wed Vini Kohli in Delhi on November 12, and he posted quite a few pictures on his social media feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Among the few celeb guests at the wedding were Tusshar Kapoor, who wished them warmly on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Vini comes from a non-film background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

The actor dressed in a rose-pink sherwani and dhoti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Vini looked pretty in a red and gold lehenga with traditional jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

The bride, up close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

The couple wore matching garlands made of lotus and white flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Himansh captioned the pictures: 'Together forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Moments before the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

The bridegroom can't resist dancing on his wedding day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

Himansh gained fame with his leading role in Divya Khossla's Yaariyan where he starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Evelyn Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Himansh Kohli/Instagram

He has also appeared in other films like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI and Dil Jo Keh Na Saka.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com