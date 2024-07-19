News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want Kriti's Marshmallow?

Want Kriti's Marshmallow?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 19, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaika goes scuba diving... Raashii dresses up... Ananya's Riot time...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon makes sure to match with her marshmallow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'I've got my Glam on and I'm all dressed up for my night out,' informs Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is grateful for all the birthday wishes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Nothing better than a fun day in with Riot,' says Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

'Could you hold on to my coffee please? I need a quick touch up,' says Diana Penty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor dons a Manish Malhotra sari with 100,000 pearls!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

'Had to match the clothes with my brows,' says Shalini Pandey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora goes scuba diving in Spain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates World Emoji Day. Is her emoji as fun as Kajol's?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar has fun in Krakow, Poland.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Karan Johar Yelled, 'Are You Mad?'
When Karan Johar Yelled, 'Are You Mad?'
'Bollywood Won't Revive!'
'Bollywood Won't Revive!'
Deepika's GLAMOROUS Maternity Fashion
Deepika's GLAMOROUS Maternity Fashion
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers
WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach
WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach
Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?
Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain

More like this

Why Is Rashmika Phooling Around?

Why Is Rashmika Phooling Around?

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Want To...

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Want To...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances