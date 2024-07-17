Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Want To Tell Stories

Arjun Menon gives us a preview of what the Manorathangal series will offer us.

Manorathangal is based on short stories written by M T Vasudevan Nair, and helmed by some of the most well-known directors in Malayalam cinema like Priyadarshan, Shyamaprasad, Santhosh Sivan, Ranjith, Jayaraj, Mahesh Narayanan, Ratheesh Ambath and the famed writer's daughter Aswathy Nair.

This is a first-time undertaking in Malayalam cinema, where a single author's works across many decades have been compiled into an anthology of films.

The star-studded cast for this ensemble series includes Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nedumudi Venu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Siddique, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali, Parvathy, Indrans, Aparna Balamurali and Madhoo.

The nine-episode series will be among the few anthology films to emerge from Malayalam cinema, following the hugely successful iterations of the format with Kerala Cafe (2009) and Anju Sundarikal (2013).

The Web series will include nine stories, set in different periods in Kerala history.

The trailer is introduced to us by Kamal Haasan, who takes us into the world of M T Vasudevan Nair's literary and cinematic voyage.

Two films of the anthology are directed by Priyadarshan, who shot the Mohanlal starrer Olavum Theeravum, also featuring Durga Krishna and the late Mamukkoya.

There has already been a cinematic adaptation of Olavum Theeravum (1970), which featured Madhu, Ushanandini and Jose Prakash. It is the only segment in the anthology that is shot in black and white.

It deals with an unconventional love story set against the backdrop of the backwaters of a mid-century hamlet in Kerala. The film has been shot by Cinematographer Santhosh Sivan.

Priyadarshan has also directed the Biju Menon starrer Shilalikhatam.

Kadugannava Oru Yathra features Mammootty playing a journalist P K Venugopal, who remembers an existential journey he undertook to Sri Lanka during the insurgency in the hope of finding his step-sister.

This segment is based on a travel memoir, based on MTV's experiences of traveling in Sri Lanka in his younger years.

The film also features Anumol K Manoharan and Vineeth.

Sherlock is a detective mystery set in Canada, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nadia Moidu. It focuses on a socially awkward brother visiting his elder sister and her husband in Canada. His peculiar interactions with the house cat leads him on a thrilling ride.

The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off (2017) and Malick (2021) fame, marking his fifth collaboration with Fahadh Faasil.

Kadalkkattu is directed by Ratheesh Ambattu of Kammara Sambhavam (2018) and Theerpu (2022) fame and features Indrajith Sukumaran and Aparan Balamurali.

Shyamaprasad is in charge of the segment featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu titled Kazhcha.

Siddique headlines the cast for Abhyam Thedi Vendum, directed by Santhosh Sivan.

Indrans headlines the cast for Jayaraj's Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam.

M T Vasudevan Nair's daughter Aswathy Nair makes her directorial debut with Vilpana, featuring Asif Ali and Madhoo.

Manorathangal will stream on ZEE5 on August 15.