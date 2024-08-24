Wah! Sobhita, Kya Grace Hain!

Nimrat's must-read trekking pointers... Urmila's gyaan... Vikrant's looking dandy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes timeless grace in her latest photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur treks in the Sahyadri mountains and gives us some pointers: 'Monsoons main ghats pe trek nahin kiya toh kya kiyaaa??!!!

'I'm no expert, I trek because it's a long time love-affair but reading about some recent trekking tragedies made me want to share some mini pointers.

'Please ensure you ALWAYS sit down for pictures if you're in flowing water or high up somewhere too close to a cliff.

'Super basic but most important to ONLY take your next step once the previous one is steady.

'Selfies and videos ONLY when you're standing/walking on dry rocks/even forest floor. Even with the best of trekking shoes and gear, there's lots of lose mud and super slippery rocks so PLEASE don't be in a rush.

'Try to wear BRIGHT colours, or carry some colourful element, makes it easier for rescuers if you don't camouflage with the forest incase God forbid there's a fall and you're injured. Going deep into nature comes with equal amounts of thrill and responsibility...

'Baaki ab ghats par garmi bauhaut badh rahee hai, kaafee photos main smiling outside dying inside waala scene tha... So jaldi plan banaao, Sahyadri ki khulee hawaa khao!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar's thought for the day: 'Gorgeous..honestly is nothing but state of mind..how you feel and more importantly how you make others around you feel.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu is 'strutting under the Brooklyn Bridge like it's my runway.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi takes a view of Milan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey looks dandy in Melbourne.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com