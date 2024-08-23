'A Boy And His Bae...'

Disha goes bold... What Richa is dreaming of...Sidharth in a vintage stage of mind...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spend time at the zoo but a selfie first!

'A Boy... his BAE... and a Bear.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar agrees with the selfie concept too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani goes bold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is in 'a vintage state of mind.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan makes a pretty picture in Washington, DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu captures the beauty of Leh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

New mommy Richa Chadha is 'dreaming of eight uninterrupted hours of sleep.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'When lunch and dinner collide it's called Lindner!' Kajol tells us as she enjoys a meal with Mickey Contractor, Yohan Contractor, Bianca Contractor, Sangeeta Hegde and Radhika Mehra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli mixes work and pleasure in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the rains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'A lover of art, a lover of creativity, a lover of the vision an artist has when they create such a beautiful piece of art!!' exclaims Tina Datta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza spends 'another day of being very demure, very mindful & very cutesy.'

