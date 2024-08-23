Where You Can Watch Kalki On OTT

Angry young men (and old) dominate the OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.

Kalki 2898 AD

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Language: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada (with subtitles)

Star Wars meets Mad Max meets Mahabharat in Nag Ashwini's stunning sci-fi mythological fantasy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Set in a dystopian universe where a saviour is expected to rise and fulfil a prophecy against an evil tyrant, ensuring he comes into existence becomes the single-minded goal of all rebels despite the odds.

Jama

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Deep dive into the world of therukoothu (street theatre) wherein an artist struggles to preserve his father's legacy and a dying folk form in the face of constant challenges.

Grrr

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events, Grrr is a survival caper about a lovelorn drunkard jumping into a lion's den at a local zoo forcing a security guard to intervene.

Angry Young Men

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi, English

Star storytellers of Hindi cinema Salim-Javed share their highs and lows with the world in a documentary designed to celebrate their iconic body of work by family and film-walahs.

Love Next Door

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Childhood friends and next door neighbours reconnect when a 30-something leaves her life in the US and returns to her native Korea in hopes of starting afresh.

Despicable Me 4

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Zeeplex

Language: English

A bitter old foe, a moody new family member, Gru and his band of minions have their hands quite full in yet another action packed sequel of the Despicable Me franchise.

The Frog

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

In this eight-part Korean thriller series, the arrival of a mysterious woman at a remote rental cottage brings forth the story of two timelines and their connected trauma.

Incoming

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A quartet of high school freshmen get a taste of young adult life as they brace themselves for the party of the year.

Raayan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

It's a familiar beat -- murder of a family, man vowing revenge, exploring the dark underbelly -- which benefits from the undeniable charisma of its leading man as well as director, Dhanush.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A riveting docudrama highlighting Old West's famous feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton, the guns as well as the politics.

Ordinary Angels

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Against the backdrop of 1994 North American cold wave, a hairdresser in a small Kentucky town will leave no stone unturned to facilitate a little girl's liver transplant.

Drive Away Dolls

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Maid's Margaret Qualley and Hala's Geraldine Viswanathan play a pair of gay besties taking off on a road trip to Florida only to run into bungling criminals.

Pachinko Season 2 +

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: Korean, Japanese, English (with subtitles)

A brand new season of the lushly mounted Pachinko dwells into the lives of multigenerational Korean immigrants based on Min Jin Lee's bestseller of the same name.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed's reality show aims to showcase unknown, unfiltered facets of her life and personality.

Marivillin Gopurangal

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A slice-of-relationship drama, Marivillin Gopurangal looks into the lives of two couples and their contrasting ideologies on love as they juggle between career, commitment and society.