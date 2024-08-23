'I Am Getting 1,000 Calls Every Day'

'I am 7 feet and 7 inches tall.'

How do you make sense of striding across two polar opposite professions?

You don't, you just dive straight into it.

Jammu-based Sunil Kumar is a police constable with the J&K Police, whose flirtation with acting turned into a parallel career in films.

He entered showbiz through small commercials, and his unusual physicality landed him his first big acting gig in Kalki 2898 AD, where plays Amitabh Bachchan's body double as the mighty Ashwatthama.

He was later brought out of shadows in Stree 2.

Sunil, 31, epitomises a monster from the worst nightmares as Sarkata, going toe-to-toe with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's characters in the film.

Off screen, Sunil shares a warm rapport with the stars, flashing smiles and posing with them for pictures.

"I couldn't believe I was working with Rajkummar Rao," Sunil reminisces about his time on Stree 2 sets with Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com. "The first person I met on sets was Shraddha Kapoor. She has the best nature."

While it's a joyous time for the Stree 2 team as it basks in its success, the moment is wreathed in a personal tragedy for Sunil, who is reeling from his father's passing away just three days before the film's Independence Day release.

Did your father watch Stree 2?

No, he passed away on August 12.

He had seen my previous film called House Arrest (The 2019 film starring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar).

He also knew about my role in Kalki 2898 AD. I used to tell him stories from the sets.

He was happy with my work.

It must be a bittersweet moment for you.

Just before the release, I was called for the promotions of Stree 2 in Mumbai.

I got the news of my father's demise when I was in transit. I informed the production team that I won't make it to the event.

After that, I wasn't even aware where I had kept my phone.

I couldn't take any calls the whole week when he passed away.

Who all are there in your family?

I have a younger brother. My elder sister is married.

We are from the Matoo village in Akhnoor of Jammu district.

My father was a retired army serviceman. My mother is a housewife.

Who named you 'Great Khali of Jammu'?

I am 7 feet and 7 inches tall.

My team-mates from the police academy used to call me Great Khali during those days.

Since then, very few people say Sunil, most of them call me Khali.

Have you met Khali?

Yes, I met him when he visited Jammu.

I remember everyone was looking at him at the event. When I approached to greet Khali, he was looking at me!

How did you get into films?

I started out with commercials.

I got an audition call for House Arrest and later, was selected for the film.

Then Kalki 2898 AD happened. They were looking for someone very tall.

After that, I got the offer for Stree 2.

Did you always want to be an actor?

I was interested in acting since childhood but never thought about pursuing it.

I used to see lot of action films as a kid. Mithun Chakraborty was my favourite action star.

After all these years when the opportunity of acting came to me, I thought why let it go?

I am glad things are working well now.

What was your life like before?

I used to play volleyball in my village.

I got into police force through the sports quota. Now I play handball as well.

I am also very fond of wrestling.

IMAGE: With Rajkummar Rao. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Kumar/Instagram

How did you land Stree 2?

I got an audition call from the production team.

They asked me to shoot a couple of videos on phone, and I sent them over. They probably wanted to see my expressions.

They liked my videos and asked me to visit them in Bombay. I met Director Amar Kaushik.

It was a quick one-day visit. After meeting the director, I flew back to Jammu by evening.

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor and Sunil Kumar as Sarkata in Stree 2.

What was the conversation about?

We rehearsed for a few scenes. They explained the technical aspects of the shooting process.

Amar Kaushik told me the shoot will begin soon.

IMAGE: Sunil getting under the skin of Sarkata. Photograph: Sunil Kumar

How challenging was the shooting process?

It felt difficult initially, but I got used to it.

I had to undergo prosthetic makeup to become Sarkata. I would sit on a chair for five hours everyday to finish the makeup. My eyes, ear, mouth would be covered by makeup.

It would take another two-three hours to remove it.

They attached white strips on my body for the VFX effects. My body movements were captured on camera and enhanced by VFX.

We used to start with the makeup process by 6 am and then continue working till evening.

I shot for 40 to 45 days in Madhya Pradesh and later in Mumbai.

IMAGE: With Shraddha Kapoor. Photograph: Sunil Kumar

How was your experience with stars?

The first person I met on sets was Shraddha Kapoor. She has the best nature. My first picture was with her.

I uploaded that picture on Instagram but the production team asked me to remove the post. They said I can put up shoot pictures once the film is released.

I had a memorable time on sets.

I couldn't believe I was working with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi sir.

They used to jokingly say, 'Give us your secret so that we can also grow our height.'

IMAGE: With Tamannaah Bhatia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Kumar/Instagram

Did you meet Tamannaah Bhatia?

Yes, I was around on sets when she was shooting for her song.

It was very nice to meet her. But I was there only for two days.

IMAGE: With Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: Sunil Kumar

What happens to your police job?

I hope to do it simultaneously. For six months, I am on duty in Jammu and for the rest of the year, I work in Kashmir.

Our DSP Kuldeep Handoo sir really supports me.

Wherever I have to go, be it wrestling or film shoots, he always allows me.

I always request the production team to inform me beforehand so that I can plan my leaves.

IMAGE: Sunil on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. Photograph: Sunil Kumar

What's the longest you've been away for an assignment?

I took one-and-a-half month leave for Kalki 2898 AD.

We shot at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

For Stree 2, I took leave for one month.

Other projects took significantly lesser time.

What do your colleagues and friends say about your work in Stree 2?

I am getting 1,000 calls every day.

People are sending me messages on Instagram, WhatsApp.

Bohut pyaar mil raha hain (receiving a lot of love).

Our DSP saab called me and congratulated, saying, 'Your film is a big hit.'

IMAGE: Sunil, on duty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Kumar/Instagram

Do your friends ask you for selfie requests with Rajkummar and Shraddha?

Yes. We have a WhatsApp group of friends. I tell them if I get an opportunity to meet them again, then why not?

What do you hope to do next?

I have decided that I will do two-three years of service and then shift to Mumbai.

My father once advised me that I should do service only for 20 years or so, not more than that.

I want to do more work in ads and movies.