The New Lady in Prabhas' Life!

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to star in Hanu Raghavapudi's period film, tentatively titled Fauji.

While fans wait excitedly for news on this new venture, his leading lady has caught everyone's attention.

Iman Esmail aka Imanvi, who is a content creator and a dancer, will make her acting debut opposite Prabhas in the film.

Last week, after the puja in Hyderabad to launch the film, many have been wondering: Just who is Iman Esmail?

Namrata Thakker finds out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

Born on October 20, 1995 in Delhi, Imanvi grew up in Los Angeles, after her family relocated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

Imanvi's famaily apparently hails from Karachi, Pakistan, and the 29 year old acted in a short film Being Sa-rah, which chronicles the experiences of a Pakistani immigrant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

Imanvi is a fabulous dancer-choreographer and her videos often go viral on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

She has 878,000 followers on Instagram and 1.82 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

So when did Imanvi shoot to fame? In 2020, her dance video on Ramta Jogi from Taal went viral, making her instantly popular on social media.

Then in 2023, her dance video on the song Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy went viral, getting her even more popularity along with acting opportunities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

Iman with her daddy.

Over the years, the talented dancer has collaborated with several famous content creators for her videos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

In April 2024, while talking to fellow dancer Eshani Patel on Popshift, Imanvi revealed, 'Growing up, I wasn't formally trained (in dancing). But my mom would show me Rekhaji, Madhuriji (Dixit), Vyjayanthimalaji, all these evergreen, beautiful actresses, and she'd be like, look at their expressions. Look at how they move and the way they use classical movements in their choreography. I learnt by watching because of her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

We hear Imanvi was approached for the Prabhas starrer as Director Hanu Raghavapudi found her very expressive in her dance videos. The fact that she's a choreographer made things easier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

Imanvi with Director Hanu Raghavapudi and Prabhas at the launch of their film in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imanvi/Instagram

What do you think of the newest jodi in cine town?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com