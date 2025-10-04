HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » BTS Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

BTS Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 04, 2025 13:49 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Dharma Productions shared pictures from the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

The film that released on Dusshera stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf alongside Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has also co-written with Ishita Moitra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Sunny (Dhawan), the good-for-nothing son of a jeweller (the shop is called Sanskari!), is left holding the ring when his girlfriend, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) jilts him for the wealthy Vikram (Rohit Saraf).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Rohit Saraf has ditched Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who is a teacher, so she has to be bespectacled, boring and, according to Sunny 'lower middle class'. But she has to be recruited to crash the wedding of the exes and break it up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

So Tulsi loses the glasses, acquires a new, sexy wardrobe, slathers on excessive make-up, loses her inhibitions overnight, and lands up on Sunny's arm at the hotel where the wedding is going through the seven-day cycle of rituals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

It is one of those mindless fluff kind of date movies, where there is no real conflict, lots of singing and dancing in fancy outfits (as brief as possible for the ladies).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review
Varun-Janhvi's Super Chemistry In Sunny Sanskari...
Varun-Janhvi's Super Chemistry In Sunny Sanskari...
WATCH: What Janhvi Wants In Her Ideal Man
WATCH: What Janhvi Wants In Her Ideal Man
'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
'We Knew From Day 1 We'd Win National Award'
Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke
Why Sanya Malhotra Is Always A Little Hatke

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Kupwara hosts mega Karnah festival showcasing tribal heritage & community spirit10:20

Kupwara hosts mega Karnah festival showcasing tribal...

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as showstopper3:13

Kangana stuns in royal look as she returns to ramp as...

Fitness Queen Shilpa Shetty spotted in Bandra0:46

Fitness Queen Shilpa Shetty spotted in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO