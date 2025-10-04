BTS Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Dharma Productions shared pictures from the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The film that released on Dusshera stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf alongside Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has also co-written with Ishita Moitra.

Sunny (Dhawan), the good-for-nothing son of a jeweller (the shop is called Sanskari!), is left holding the ring when his girlfriend, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) jilts him for the wealthy Vikram (Rohit Saraf).

Rohit Saraf has ditched Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), who is a teacher, so she has to be bespectacled, boring and, according to Sunny 'lower middle class'. But she has to be recruited to crash the wedding of the exes and break it up.

So Tulsi loses the glasses, acquires a new, sexy wardrobe, slathers on excessive make-up, loses her inhibitions overnight, and lands up on Sunny's arm at the hotel where the wedding is going through the seven-day cycle of rituals.

It is one of those mindless fluff kind of date movies, where there is no real conflict, lots of singing and dancing in fancy outfits (as brief as possible for the ladies).

