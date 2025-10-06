Box Office: Kantara Defeats Sunny Sanskari

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

Post pandemic, there have been very few romcoms being made in Bollywood.

So when Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was announced, it seemed like a fun film in the offering, especially with the jodi of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer looked promising and the songs were good too.

As a result, a good opening was predicted for the Karan Johar production.

But with Kantara: Chapter 1 for competition and the now-so-common drama of screen-sharing and distributor-exhibitor tussle, the Rishab Shetty film ended up getting a larger showcasing than its Bollywood counterpart and that showed on the collections of the films.

Still, the Shashank Khaitan directorial ended up with a double digit score on its opening day Thursday, a holiday. It went down on Friday, a working day, with a subsequent growth on Saturday and Sunday.

The four-day weekend saw box office collections of Rs 32 crore* (Rs 320 million).

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has done well in the Hindi version with Rs 68 crore* (Rs 680 million) coming in the four-day weekend.

This is quite good since the lifetime collections of the previous Kantara (Hindi) stood at Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) and that number will be comfortably surpassed in its first week itself.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff