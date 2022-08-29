Vidya Parties With OTT's Popular Stars

Bollywood's gorgeous actresses turned up to celebrate five years of Applause Entertainment, headed by Sameer Nair, and the eclectic content it has created over the years.

Nair, who has been behind hit shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Criminal Justice, definitely seems to be a man with a plan.

Here's a look at the razzle-dazzle on the red carpet.

It was a busy weekend for Vidya Balan, as she also attended the premiere of the Web series, Delhi Crime 2.

The actor will work with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in their forthcoming yet-untitled film for Applause Entertainment.

Ileana D'Cruz channels her inner boss lady in a white suit.

Waluscha De Sousa will next be seen in the Web series Tanaav, which deals with the conflict in Kashmir.

Kirti Kulhari had starred in Applause's Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Anupriya Goenka was a part of the first two seasons of Criminal Justice.

Saiyami Kher will be seen in Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut, Sharmaji Ki Beti.

Tahira, seen here, has previously directed short films like Toffee (a segment of Feels Like Ishq) and Pinni.



Punjabi actor Parul Gulati was part of the courtroom drama, Your Honour, with Jimmy Sheirgill.

Konkana Sensharma twins in black with her mother, the fiery Aparna Sen. Their forthcoming film The Rapist, co-starring Arjun Rampal, has been produced by Applause.

Shruti Seth is part of the Web series Bloody Brothers, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Aahana Kumra has emerged as an OTT star, thanks to shows like Call My Agent: Bollywood, Marzi, Rangbazz, Betaal, Avrodh: The Siege Within...

It was so refreshing to see Soni Razdan back on screen in Call My Agent: Bollywood. Does she look like a soon-to-be grandmama?

Suchitra Pillai played herself in the fun series.

Sayani Gupta will be seen in Applause's next film, directed by Nandita Das and co-starring Kapil Sharma.

Gauahar Khan starred in The Office and Salt City.

Divya Dutta was seen in Hostages 2.

Rasika Dugal's latest Web series, Delhi Crime 2, released last week.

Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shriya Pilgoankar has shows like The Gone Game, The Broken News and Guilty Minds to her credit.

Everyone took note of Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar in Mimi.

When Amruta Khanvilkar is not acting, she's dancing!

Here she is again with Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait.

Malang actor Elli AvrRam was seen in Inside Edge as well.

Kritika Kamra was part of the political drama, Tandav.

Flora Saini starred in Nagesh Kukunoor's City Of Dreams.