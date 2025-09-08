HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Miss Universe India 2025 To Play Sita

Source: ANI
September 08, 2025 10:58 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma /Instagram

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma will play Sita in the upcoming annual theatrical event, Ayodhya Ramleela.

Ayodhya Ramleela is regarded as the world's biggest Ramleela.

Manika, who hails from Rajasthan, will represent India at Miss Universe 2025, said she feels blessed to perform this role.

In a video shared by the team, Manika, while expressing her excitement, says, 'I had been thinking of visiting Ayodhya for a long time, but it kept getting delayed for some reason. Now, with the blessings of Shri Ram, I am finally going to Ayodhya as Sita, which makes me very happy.'

'This year is very special for me in many ways. With Lord Shri Ram's blessings, I have received the opportunity to play Maa Sita in the world's biggest Ramleela, and I am very excited.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manika Vishwakarma/Instagram

The star-studded lineup includes Puneet Issar as Parshuram, Manoj Tiwari as Bali, Ravi Kishan as Kevat, and Rajesh Puri as Hanuman.

Manish Sharma will play Ravan for the third time while Rahul Gucchar will take on the role of Ram.

Meghnad will be played by Raza Murad, Raja Janak by Avtar Gill, Vibhishan by Rakesh Bedi and Lakshman by Rajan Modi.

The Ramleela will take place at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya from September 22 to October 2.

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is scheduled to take place on November 21 in Thailand.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
