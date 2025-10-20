HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Veteran actor Asrani passes away

Veteran actor Asrani passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 20, 2025 22:40 IST

x

Veteran actor Asrani, who cemented a special place in the hearts of audiences through his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay and best known for his comic roles, passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, his manager said.

He was 84.

IMAGE: Asrani had acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades. Photograph: ANI Photo

The veteran of several films spanning over five decades, Govardhan Asrani, known popularly by mononym Asrani, was remembered for his characters in SholayNamak Haram, and Guddi.

The end came on Monday afternoon, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu.

 

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs," Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI.

Asrani had acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades.

He has largely played character roles, and has garnered wide acclaim for his impeccable comic timing.

His dialogue, 'Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai' has achieved a cult status.

The comical character in Sholay was modelled after Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator.

Some of his popular films include Bawarchi, Golmaal, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Deewane Huye Pagal, Welcome, among others.

His last rites were held this evening at Santacruz crematorium which was attended by family and close friends.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing," Thiba added.

Asrani is survived by his wife.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86
'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86
Movie Legend B Saroja Devi Dies
Movie Legend B Saroja Devi Dies
Salman Attends Pankaj Dheer's Funeral
Salman Attends Pankaj Dheer's Funeral
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, Movie Legend, Dies At 90

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit1:13

Mahira Sharma Turns Heads in Bold Yellow Suit

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali Bash1:18

Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight at 'Thamma' Diwali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO