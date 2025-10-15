HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68

Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68

Source: PTI
October 15, 2025 16:09 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Dheer/Instagram

Television star Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and King Shivdutt in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

"He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of hospital in the past months," producer and friend Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

The cremation will be held later in the day.

Dheer, who hailed from Punjab, started out as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in films.

His big break came in 1988 when he was cast as Karna in the small screen adaptation of Hindu epic Mahabharata. After that, his popularity peaked and he starred in many movies such as Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara.

 

From 1994 to 1996, Dheer starred in television series Chandrakanta, loosely based on author Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel of the same name. He essayed the popular role of Shivdutt, the king of fictional kingdom of Chunargarh.

Some of his notable movies also include Bobby Deol's Soldier, Shah Rukh Khan's Badshah, Akshay Kumar's Andaz, and Ajay Devgn's Zameen and Tarzan.

In the late 2000s, Dheer appeared in daily soaps like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Sasural Simar Ka.

Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
