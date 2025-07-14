Kannada's First Female Superstar B Saroja Devi Dies

Photograph: Kind courtesy B Saroja Devi /Instagram

Veteran actor B Saroja Devi passed into the ages on Monday, July 14, in Bengaluru, film industry sources said. She was 87.

She died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, according to sources.

She was fondly called 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's parrot).

IMAGE: A young B Saroja Devi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Saroja Devi got her break when she was 17 in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). She won a National Award for it.

Her Tamil film with the other legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M G Ramachandran, Nadodi Mannan (1958) made her among the top actresses of Tamil cinema.

She was also known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.

She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s.

After her marriage in 1967, she remained among the most sought-after actresses in Tamil films until 1974, while she continued to be a top actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980.

She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s.

She acted in 161 films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.

Saroja Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

She received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

IMAGE: B Saroja Devi with Sivaji Ganesan in Paalum Pazhamum. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Several political leaders expressed grief on social media.

'The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is painful,' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on social media.

'She acted in about 200 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language films and was known as Abhinaya Saraswati. When we think of Saroja Devi, her soulful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Anna Thangi come to mind,' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar posted on X, 'A loving farewell to Abhinaya Saraswathi. The news of the demise of senior Kannada actress B Saroja Devi, popularly known as Abhinaya Saraswathi, is painful. She acted in five languages and served the film industry for 6 decades.'

IMAGE: B Saroja Devi with Bharat Bhushan in Dooj Ka Chand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai writes, 'She had acted in many mythological and historical films and was a household name among Kannadigas. Her portrayal of Kittur Chennamma is still remembered by everyone.'

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards were sought after for her achievements, he said.

