Salman Attends Pankaj Dheer's Funeral

IMAGE: Salman Khan at Pankaj Dheer's funeral. Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman Khan attended Pankaj Dheer's funeral on Wednesday, joining family, friends and colleagues in paying his final respects to the actor who died after a long battle with cancer.

Dheer was best known for his portrayal of Karna in B R Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.

Amid heavy security arrangements, Salman arrived at the cremation ground in Mumbai and was seen hugging Dheer's actor son Nikitin Dheer, who carried his father's mortal remains for the last rites.

Salman shared the screen with Pankaj Dheer in Sanam Bewafa, Jaagruti and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Watch: Salman condoles Nikitin Dheer

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, singer Mika Singh and directors Abbas-Mastaan were also present at the funeral.

Apart from Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer featured in several television shows like Chandrakanta, Kanoon and Badho Bahu. He also starred in movies like Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah.

His final television appearance was in Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Pare in 2024.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff