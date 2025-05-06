HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Varun Tej-Lavanyaa Expecting First Child

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 06, 2025 16:12 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanyaa Konidela Tripathhi/Instagram

Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanyaa Konidela Tripathhi are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a cute picture, and the message: 'Life's most beautiful role yet -- coming soon.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanyaa Konidela Tripathhi/Instagram

The congratulatory messages have come pouring in:

Kajal Aggarwal writes, 'Big congratulations! Lots of love to all three of you!'

Rakul Singh comments, 'Omgggg congratulations.'

Lakshmi Manchu posts, 'Wooooohoooooooo! Congrats welcoming you to the "hood" with open arms!'

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes, 'Congratulations!!!!! Big hug to you both.'

Upasana Konidela writes, 'Best news. sweetest parents to be.'

Varun Tej is actor-producer Nagendra Babu's son, and Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's nephew.

His cousins are Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Varun Tej and Lavanya wed in Italy in November 2023.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

