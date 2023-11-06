News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Varun-Lavanya's Wedding Album

Varun-Lavanya's Wedding Album

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 06, 2023 11:22 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Varun Tej Konidela tied the knot with his actor-girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi on November 1 in a grand destination wedding at the Borgo San Felice resort in Tuscany, Italy.

His cousin Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares pictures from wedding and writes, 'La mia bella famiglia. Most fun times, best memories Congratulations & Thank u Varun & Lavanya for this awesome experience. Welcome to the family @itsmelavanya We LaV u @varunkonidela7'

In the photograph, Upasana can be seen with Ram Charan, newlyweds Varun and Lavanya, Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha Konidela, his daughter Sreeja Konidela, Nagendra Babu with his wife Padmini, Pawan Kalyan with his wife Anna Lezhneva, and Allu Arjun with wife Allu Sneha Reddy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana also posted pictures from Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding cocktail party.

Ram Charan twins with Varun while Upasana puts on a black gown. The bride Lavanya brings on the bling.

Also seen are Ram Charan's mother Surekha and his cousin Sai Dharam Tej.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana and Snehakiss the bride Lavanya at the after-party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana, Sneha and Sushmita Konidela's husband Vishnu Prasad have a hearty laugh.

The wedding reception was held on November 5 in Hyderabad.

REDIFF MOVIES
