Varun Makes Politicians Do Nach Punjaban

The International Film Festival of India kicked off in style on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Goa.

Scenes from the opening evening:

Varun Dhawan greets I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the red carpet

Varun, who was among the performers at the opening ceremony, will premiere his latest film Bhediya at the fest.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Suniel Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi join in for a picture.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Aparshakti Khurana hosted the opening ceremony while Sara was among the performers.

Ajay Devgn has reason to smile. His latest film Drishyam 2 is a big success at the box office.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Mrunal Thakur puts up a performance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Varun makes the politicians do the Nach Punjaban dance.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Manoj Bajpayee is honoured for his contribution in cinema.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Suniel Shetty gets felicitated. Anna has just made his OTT debut in MX Player's Dharavi Bank.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Paresh Rawal was also honoured at the event.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Ajay Devgn too.