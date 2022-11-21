Varun Makes Politicians Do Nach Punjaban

The International Film Festival of India kicked off in style on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Goa.
Scenes from the opening evening:
Varun Dhawan greets I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on the red carpet
Varun, who was among the performers at the opening ceremony, will premiere his latest film Bhediya at the fest.
Suniel Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi join in for a picture.
Aparshakti Khurana hosted the opening ceremony while Sara was among the performers.
Ajay Devgn has reason to smile. His latest film Drishyam 2 is a big success at the box office.
Mrunal Thakur puts up a performance.
Varun makes the politicians do the Nach Punjaban dance.
Manoj Bajpayee is honoured for his contribution in cinema.
Suniel Shetty gets felicitated. Anna has just made his OTT debut in MX Player's Dharavi Bank.
Paresh Rawal was also honoured at the event.
Ajay Devgn too.