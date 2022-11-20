News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!

Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!

By Rediff Movies
November 20, 2022 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Who's Sobhita with in Pudicherry?... Arpita, Aayush celebrate anniversary in the Maldives... Urmila's snooping...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh, in weekend mode.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala with in Pudicherry? Hmmmm....

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Arpita Khan in the Maldives and writes a sweet note for her: 'Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar is 'snooping around'!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

'#nofilter because sweat is the best filter. Let's do this! Seeking progress. Not perfection,' say Gul Panag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane captures the Masai Mara safari in Kenya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Is Sunny Deol still in Chup: Revenge Of An Artist mode?

No, he explains: 'Shush! There's something coming your way...'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
OTT This Week: Mystery. Miracles. Drama
OTT This Week: Mystery. Miracles. Drama
'Yeh Bachchan saab hain ka?'
'Yeh Bachchan saab hain ka?'
We Love Kriti's Winter Footwear Fashion
We Love Kriti's Winter Footwear Fashion
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
And Indrani snorted in laughter...
And Indrani snorted in laughter...
District judges avoid granting bail out of fear: CJI
District judges avoid granting bail out of fear: CJI
This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy: FIFA
This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy: FIFA

More like this

Why Is Kriti Not SORRY?

Why Is Kriti Not SORRY?

Shriya-Andrei Kiss At Drishyam Screening

Shriya-Andrei Kiss At Drishyam Screening

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances