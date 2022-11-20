Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!

Who's Sobhita with in Pudicherry?... Arpita, Aayush celebrate anniversary in the Maldives... Urmila's snooping...
Ranveer Singh, in weekend mode.
Who is Sobhita Dhulipala with in Pudicherry? Hmmmm....
Aayush Sharma celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Arpita Khan in the Maldives and writes a sweet note for her: 'Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.'
Urmila Matondkar is 'snooping around'!
'#nofilter because sweat is the best filter. Let's do this! Seeking progress. Not perfection,' say Gul Panag.
Harshvardhan Rane captures the Masai Mara safari in Kenya.
Is Sunny Deol still in Chup: Revenge Of An Artist mode?
No, he explains: 'Shush! There's something coming your way...'