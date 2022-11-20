Ranveer Is Weekend Ready!

Who's Sobhita with in Pudicherry?... Arpita, Aayush celebrate anniversary in the Maldives... Urmila's snooping...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh, in weekend mode.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala with in Pudicherry? Hmmmm....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma celebrates his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Arpita Khan in the Maldives and writes a sweet note for her: 'Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar is 'snooping around'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

'#nofilter because sweat is the best filter. Let's do this! Seeking progress. Not perfection,' say Gul Panag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane captures the Masai Mara safari in Kenya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Is Sunny Deol still in Chup: Revenge Of An Artist mode?

No, he explains: 'Shush! There's something coming your way...'