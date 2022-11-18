OTT This Week: Mystery. Miracles. Drama

Sunil Shetty makes his OTT debut. Chiranjeevi comes calling. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen and Amruta Subhash provide enchanting viewing. Santa Claus gets ready to retire.

Sukanya Verma lists OTT viewing options.

Dharavi Bank

Where to watch? MX Player

Language: Hindi

Suniel Shetty's Dharavi kingpin and Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai cop lock horns over a multi-crore crime nexus in MX Player's brand new Web series.

Godfather

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Chiranjeevi's charisma comes in handy in this remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer about a swaggering mystery man's determination to take on the chief minister's mantle.

Wonder Women

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Expecting mothers bond over a prenatal class in Anjali Menon's new offering starring talents like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen and Amruta Subhash.

Iravatham

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this Telugu mystery, much uproar follows inside a beautician's life when a creepy camera shoots every video of hers into a probable dying scenario.

1899

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: German (with subtitles)

From the makers of Dark comes another slow-burn mystery set at the end of the 19th century where strange riddles confront immigrants on board a steamship sailing from London to New York.

The Santa Clauses (Season 1)

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

A ready-to-retire Santa gets busy looking for his replacement while bracing for a life on the other side of the North Pole.

Sreedhanya Catering Service

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

After chronicling the ugliness of patriarchy thrusted on a newly married woman in The Great Indian Kitchen. Joe Baby cheekily opts for a change of pace in a comedy about cooking men and catering.

Somebody

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The creator of a dating app and a handsome mystery man -- who may or may not be a psycho -- get up close and personal in this eight-part Korean thriller.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Andrea Jeremiah documents a rape survivor's trauma and triumph of spirit in this Vetrimaaran production.

Iravin Nizhal

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Iravin Nizhal, which revolves around a film financier reminiscing over the events of his life in his last hours, entered the records as Asia's first single-shot non-linear film.

The Wonder

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's 1862 and Florence Pugh plays an English nurse traveling to an Irish village and investigating the miracle behind a girl's survival despite fasting for months in an adaptation of Emma Donoghue's 2016 novel.

Kumari

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Folklore horror enthusiasts may find themselves intrigued by the eerie going-ons of a cursed village that kickstarts with the arrival of a newly married girl and her startling discoveries.

Emergency DeclarationWhere to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A bioterrorist on board wreaks havoc in the plane as law enforcers and local heroes must come to everyone's rescue in this mega-scaled disaster flick.

Under the Queen's Umbrella

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Kim Hye-soo (Juvenile Justice, Signal) shows her mettle once again as a feisty queen schooling her unruly sons to become worthy future rulers of the Joseon dynasty.